Taylor Huff’s Late Goal Leads No. 6 FSU Past Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In her debut in the Garnet and Gold, Taylor Huff made her name known as her goal in the 86th minute lifted the No. 6 Florida State women’s soccer team (1-0-0) past Texas A&M (0-1-0) by a score of 2-1 on a scorching hot night at Ellis Field in College Station, Texas. The win kept an impressive streak alive for the Seminoles as they are now unbeaten in their last 16 non-conference games holding a record of 14-0-2 dating back to Sept. 1, 2019. The Seminoles have also not been beaten in their last 16 season openers. After a couple of close chances early on,

Beata Olsson converted in the 24th minute on a deep ball that ricocheted off an Aggie defender and went just over the reach of the goalkeeper to give the Noles’ their first goal of the season. It was Olsson’s 28th career goal for the Garnet and Gold. The Aggies responded in the 40th minute off a header to tie the game after the first 45 minutes. Each team continued to get their chances in the second half. The Seminoles threatened in the 53rd minute as Olivia Garcia’s header wasn’t able to squeak by the goalkeeper. FSU threatened again as Onyi Echegini weaved in and out of traffic, but her shot hit off the top crossbar. As time began to wind down, the Noles got one final chance and made the most of it.

Ran Iwai sent a beautiful ball just out in front of Huff leaving her with a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper, and Huff converted to silence the home crown and give the Noles the lead with less than four minutes remaining. The Aggies would not threaten again giving FSU the victory. The Noles had a slight advantage in shots (11-10) and shots-on-goal (5-4).

Cristina Roque picked up her first win of the season after recording three saves. Huff led the way with four shots for the Noles. FSU will face another tough test in a top ten showdown against No. 9 TCU Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the match can be seen live on ESPN+.

