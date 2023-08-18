UPDATE: Victim in Fred George Road shooting dies from injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed Friday morning that a man who was shot Thursday afternoon on Fred George Road died from his injuries.

TPD also confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not specify what the relationship was.

A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

Investigators said Friday morning that this shooting was related to another incident where the same suspect assaulted a man with an axe. TPD confirmed that the suspect and victim in that case also knew each other. At last check, the victim of the assault was in serious condition.

Police have not caught or named the suspect in the related cases.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.