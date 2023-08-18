Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

UPDATE: Victim in Fred George Road shooting dies from injuries

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed Friday morning that a man who was shot Thursday afternoon on Fred George Road died from his injuries.

TPD also confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not specify what the relationship was.

A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred...
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla.(Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

Investigators said Friday morning that this shooting was related to another incident where the same suspect assaulted a man with an axe. TPD confirmed that the suspect and victim in that case also knew each other. At last check, the victim of the assault was in serious condition.

Police have not caught or named the suspect in the related cases.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Each week for the next 12 weeks Josh and Madison will be traveling hundreds of miles...
WCTV kicks off Morning Pep Rally
What's Brewing - 9th Annual Harmonica Festival in Tallahassee
What’s Brewing - 9th Annual Harmonica Festival in Tallahassee
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Rob's Forecast
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred...
‘Remain vigilant:’ Man attacked with axe, another man shot an hour later near Old Bainbridge Road