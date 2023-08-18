Upper 90s make a return for the next several days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday and Saturday are going to be dry with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be very low (20%) for the next few days. I expect temperatures to be above average in the upper 90s.

Sunday a tropical wave may pass to our south increasing moisture and increasing rain chances for our Florida counties.

Next week will be mostly dry with high pressure at the surface and aloft. So look for a mostly dry workweek. The ridging will also lead to higher temperatures. By Tuesday or Wednesday highs look to be back near 100.

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor four areas of interest, none of which will bring any immediate impacts to our area. A broad area of low pressure has a low (30%) chance of development in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Three tropical invests in the Atlantic have a 70%, 40%, and 20% chance of development over the next seven days as they continue to move towards the west.

