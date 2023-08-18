WCTV kicks off Morning Pep Rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Football is in the air and so is Morning Pep Rally.

Josh Green and Madison Glaser are teaming up to kick off the week’s biggest matchups across the Big Bend and South Georgia with a pep rally every Friday morning and for those of you that don’t know what Morning Pep Rally is or for those who want a quick refresher, here’s what it’s all about!

Each week for the next 12 weeks Josh and Madison will be traveling hundreds of miles highlighting some of the weeks biggest games.

Starting next Friday we are getting things started early putting school spirit in the spotlight we’re talking cheer teams, dance teams, marching bands and of course some of rowdiest student sections in the nation.

If you’re wondering where Morning Pep Rally and Football Friday Night are heading this season, we’ve got the answer. It’s going almost everywhere and starting at 6 o’clock every morning we’re taking on different schools in the region.

In Georgia, we’re visiting Thomasville, Bainbridge and Valdosta.

In Florida, we’re heading to Crawfordville, Monticello, Madison, Jasper and Tallahassee.

All the action starts here at 6 a.m. so be sure to tune in.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.