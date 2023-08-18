Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

WCTV kicks off Morning Pep Rally

Each week for the next 12 weeks Josh and Madison will be traveling hundreds of miles highlighting some of the weeks biggest games.
By Josh Green and Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Football is in the air and so is Morning Pep Rally.

Josh Green and Madison Glaser are teaming up to kick off the week’s biggest matchups across the Big Bend and South Georgia with a pep rally every Friday morning and for those of you that don’t know what Morning Pep Rally is or for those who want a quick refresher,  here’s what it’s all about!

Each week for the next 12 weeks Josh and Madison will be traveling hundreds of miles highlighting some of the weeks biggest games.

Starting next Friday we are getting things started early putting school spirit in the spotlight we’re talking cheer teams, dance teams, marching bands and of course some of rowdiest student sections in the nation.

If you’re wondering where Morning Pep Rally and Football Friday Night are heading this season, we’ve got the answer. It’s going almost everywhere and starting at 6 o’clock every morning we’re taking on different schools in the region.

In Georgia, we’re visiting Thomasville, Bainbridge and Valdosta.

In Florida, we’re heading to Crawfordville, Monticello, Madison, Jasper and Tallahassee.

All the action starts here at 6 a.m. so be sure to tune in.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

In her debut in the Garnet and Gold, Taylor Huff made her name known as her goal in the 86th...
Taylor Huff’s Late Goal Leads No. 6 FSU Past Texas A&M
Chiles volleyball experienced and ready for a special season
Chiles volleyball experienced and ready for a special season
Chiles varsity tops Florida High in preseason football
Chiles varsity tops Florida High in preseason football
The Chiles volleyball team is experienced and ready for a special season.
Chiles volleyball experienced and ready for a special season