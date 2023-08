TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend Blues Society is presenting their 9th Annual Harmonica Festival.

The event is open to everyone and hosted by The Swingin’ Harpoon and The Mercenaries of Rhythm.

The show starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the House of Music in Tallahassee.

