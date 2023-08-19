Tell Me Something Good
A chance for showers and storms briefly Sunday Afternoon

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
A chance for storms tomorrow afternoon. The hot stretch of weather continues into next week.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A hot start to the weekend as promised with plenty of sunshine. With lower humidity levels, we can say it doesn’t feel too bad. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area.

Rain is hard to come by this afternoon for the area, as high pressure is the dominating weather feature, bringing dry, sinking air. While it is nice to have sunshine, many locations need rainfall. Tallahassee, Mariana, and Apalachicola are below the monthly average for rainfall by at least one inch. That has led to these locations being placed under a predrought category. With rain not looking likely for the next several days, we could be looking at worsening conditions, that will increase the wildfire risk locally.

The main chance of rain is Sunday afternoon as a tropical wave passes to our south. This is NOT a tropical storm or even a tropical depression, just an area of tropical moisture and organized thunderstorms. This will bring an increase in moisture for us tomorrow, with the help of the sea breeze boundaries, storms should fire tomorrow afternoon.

Expecting that to be the only scattered rain chance over the next several days.

In the tropics, things are heating up. Tropical Depression Six has developed and is not expected to intensify much in the next few days.

Three other areas of interest in the Atlantic. The one I am most interested in is entering the Caribbean Sea 60% chance that this develops. The chance that it makes it through the sea without disruption is low but worth watching. Signals point to it regenerating after a north turn.

