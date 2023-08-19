Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night Play of the Week: August 18th, 2023

wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
(WCTV, MGN)
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Three plays stood out from the rest on Friday, and those three plays need to be voted on to decide which one is the best of the best!

Voting for this week’s Play of the Week begins now, and continues through Monday at 7:00. A winner will be unveiled Thursday. Below are the plays, which them, and when you’re ready to cast your vote, click this Twitter poll and do so!

