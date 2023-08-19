Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A preseason football game between Rickards and Leon High School came to an abrupt end at halftime on Friday night.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office tells WCTV an 18-year-old Leon High School student was arrested following an altercation inside the stadium. The incident reportedly caused widespread panic, ”fear and chaos.” For safety purposes, the game was “discontinued.”

School resource deputies who were working the game inside the stadium, called patrol deputies to the scene to help assist with traffic control outside of the venue. As the crowd was exiting the parking lot, deputies spotted a 15-year-old student with a gun tucked inside his waistband. He was also arrested.

An LCSO spokesman tells WCTV the weapon was later determined to be an Airsoft gun, which shoots BBs or pellets. It is unclear what charge he will be facing, but the student, who was said to attend the Success Academy, would be transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The 18-year-old student would be taken to the Leon County Detention Facility on a charge of public affray, or fighting in public.

The incident was listed on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS) Map as a ‘WEAPONS OR FIREARMS’ incident. No shots were fired.

The game was being played inside Gene Cox Stadium off Paul Russell Road in Tallahassee. No further details were immediately available late Friday night as the investigation was ongoing.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.