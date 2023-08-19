Mostly sunny & dry Saturday, slightly better rain chances for Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny and hot today. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with heat index values near 105, which is under heat advisory criteria. A stray shower or two will be possible this afternoon/early evening.

Most spots will reach the mid-90s on Sunday. A tropical disturbance to our south may whip up enough moisture and energy to bring a few more afternoon showers & storms. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy besides that.

Hot and relatively dry will be the story for the upcoming work week. High temperatures will reach near 100 degrees for the majority of the week. One or two heat advisories during this period are possible, but luckily the humidity will be lower than what it was at the beginning of August.

The tropics are alive. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor four areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. The tropical disturbance moving into the Gulf will slide to our south, most likely being a rainmaker for the western Gulf coast. The other 3 areas of interest show no signs of impacting the United States as of now.

