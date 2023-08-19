Plane goes down in Ochlockonee River near Wakulla

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A plane went down in the Ochlockonee River Friday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP received word of a plane in the water at about 8:45 p.m., FHP spokesperson Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. A male and female both exited the plane and are safe, she said. The male has a minor leg injury.

WCTV received multiple reports it went down in the river off Jack Langston landing, which is near Smith Creek Road and west of the Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area.

As of about 9 p.m., the plane remains in the water. It is unclear what caused the plane to go down and if it was an emergency landing or crash, Jefferson-Shaw said. Troopers just arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

