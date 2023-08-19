Something Good - FSU chemistry grad students collect 193 pounds of gloves to recycle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Florida State grad students are starting a glove recycling project and have already collected almost 200 pounds of gloves this year!

That’s close to 28,000 pairs.

Kristen Weeks and Carley Reid wanted to tackle single-use plastics in their chemistry department and saw gloves were the biggest issue.

After securing $5,000, they kickstarted their initiative and put up specially designed collection boxes for their research buildings.

