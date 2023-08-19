Thomas County Central shuts out Cairo in season opener, WCTV Game of the Week

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central defended the Battle for the Bucket and beat Cairo 38-0 Friday night in WCTV’s Game of the Week.

The Yellow Jackets started the game wasting no time and getting on the board quickly. Quarterback Jaylen Johnson would find Tre’von Pringle for the opening touchdown.

TCC led 24-0 heading into the half, and they did not look back. The Yellow Jackets kept the Bucket and start the season strong, 1-0.

“You’re either 1-0 or 0-1. There ain’t no in-between. So being 1-0, getting off the hump, you had a great summer, this continues to give momentum into the season. I’ve got that bucket in my office, and I get to look at it for another 365 days.”

TCC defended their winning streak in the rivalry game, after winning the battle last year 50-7. This marks the 26th win for TCC, with the Cairo Syrup Makers trailing at 22 wins.

The Yellow Jackets celebrate their victory over the Syrup Makers Friday night in Cairo, Ga.

