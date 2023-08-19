Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Thomas County Central shuts out Cairo in season opener, WCTV Game of the Week

The Yellow Jackets defended their title in the Battle of the Bucket rivalry
Cairo hosts Thomas County Central in rivalry opener
By Sydney Wicker and Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central defended the Battle for the Bucket and beat Cairo 38-0 Friday night in WCTV’s Game of the Week.

The Yellow Jackets started the game wasting no time and getting on the board quickly. Quarterback Jaylen Johnson would find Tre’von Pringle for the opening touchdown.

TCC led 24-0 heading into the half, and they did not look back. The Yellow Jackets kept the Bucket and start the season strong, 1-0.

TCC defended their winning streak in the rivalry game, after winning the battle last year 50-7. This marks the 26th win for TCC, with the Cairo Syrup Makers trailing at 22 wins.

The Yellow Jackets celebrate their victory over the Syrup Makers Friday night in Cairo, Ga.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

The Chiles volleyball team is experienced and ready for a special season.
Chiles volleyball experienced and ready for a special season
The Chiles High School varsity football team beat Florida High on Thursday night in preseason...
Chiles varsity tops Florida High in preseason football
Members of the LHS Hornets defensive backs break down a huddle during a practice in Mayo.
Lafayette Hornets look to replace veteran leadership
The Lincoln High School volleyball team lost just three seniors off last year's team, which...
Lincoln volleyball looks to build upon last year’s success