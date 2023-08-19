Football Friday Night: Replay and Scores (8/18)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)

GEORGIA - WEEK ONE

Brookwood - 41, Frederica - 56

Lanier County - 17, Bacon - 7

Thomas County Central - 38, Cairo - 0 (Game of the Week)

Brooks County - 20, Thomasville - 42

Valdosta - 17, Massillon - 28

Eagle’s Landing - 3, Bainbridge - 55

Berrien - 14, Clinch County - 35

Cook - 28, Pelham - 0

Kendrick - 16, Seminole County - 53

Miller County - 15, Early County - 29

FLORIDA - PRESEASON

Mosley - 0, Lincoln - 35

Rickards -14, Leon- 0

Marianna - 14, Sneads - 19

Madison - 28, Wakulla - 35

University Christian - 36, Gadsden County - 26

Raines - 13, Godby - 6

Columbia - 21, Suwannee - 12

Hawthorne - 20, North Florida Christian - 7

Newberry - 52, Lafayette - 12

Franklin County - 34, St. Francis - 20

Aucilla Christian - 20, Fullingtown Academy - 7

Destin - 3, Munroe - 28

Hamilton County - 0, Jefferson County - 7

Taylor County - 6, Williston - 50

