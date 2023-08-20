After a few showers today, hot and dry defines the upcoming work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a few afternoon showers & storms possible thanks to a tropical disturbance to our south. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s. Lows tonight will dip into the mid-70s.

Very slim rain chances for the first half of the upcoming work week. A strong heat dome that is parked in the central U.S. will keep us hot and dry. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s most days, with one or two spots potentially hitting 100 degrees.

Maybe we can squeeze out a few showers by the end of the week, but that is wishful thinking at this point.

The tropics are very active. There are several areas of interest in the Atlantic, with one tropical depression. The good news is that nothing is showing any indication of impacting us at this time.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.