After a few showers today, hot and dry defines the upcoming work week

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
No signs of Fall in this week's forecast.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a few afternoon showers & storms possible thanks to a tropical disturbance to our south. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s. Lows tonight will dip into the mid-70s.

Very slim rain chances for the first half of the upcoming work week. A strong heat dome that is parked in the central U.S. will keep us hot and dry. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s most days, with one or two spots potentially hitting 100 degrees.

Maybe we can squeeze out a few showers by the end of the week, but that is wishful thinking at this point.

The tropics are very active. There are several areas of interest in the Atlantic, with one tropical depression. The good news is that nothing is showing any indication of impacting us at this time.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

