Cherry Rankin demonstrates her breakfast casserole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankin joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her take on a fruity breakfast casserole.

INGREDIENTS

6 large day-old croissants cubed into 1-inch pieces

1 ½ cups mixed berries

8 ounces cream cheese room temperature

⅔ cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 1/3 cup half and half

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Lemon glaze

3 tablespoons salted butter softened

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons half and half

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

powdered sugar for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS

Spray a 9-inch oval baking dish or a 9x9 baking dish with pan spray. Place the croissants and berries in a large mixing bowl.



In a separate large bowl, add the cream cheese and sugar. Use a hand mixer or stand mixer to beat it until smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.



Add the eggs one at a time, beating until fully incorporated.



Slowly add the half and half while mixing. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed to ensure the mixture is smooth.



Mix in the vanilla and lemon zest. Pour the custard mixture over the croissants and cover. Refrigerate overnight, or at least 6 hours to allow the croissants to absorb as much of the custard as possible.



In the morning, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the dish from the fridge and let it come to room temperature while the oven heats.



Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes before removing the foil and baking for an additional 15-20 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the custard is fully set. A knife will come out clean from the custard.



Let the casserole cool for 15 minutes before serving.



While it’s cooling, make the glaze by beating the butter, powdered sugar, half and half, lemon juice, and lemon zest together in a small bowl. Drizzle over the casserole just before serving and dust with powdered sugar.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.