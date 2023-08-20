Lake Bradford Estates residents meet to share stories, plan action steps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents at Lake Bradford Estates met to share stories of dealing with alleged poor living conditions, rent increases and eviction threats at a Tallahassee mobile home park.

Melanie Payne-Powell has lived in Lake Bradford Estates for 33 years, she purchased her current mobile home in 1997.

“I bought that mobile home with my husband’s death money so I could keep a roof over our heads,” said Lake Bradford Estates resident Melanie Payne-Powell. “I was homeless 35 years ago. I don’t ever wanna do that again.”

Payne-Powell lives on a fixed income and said, like other residents in Lake Bradford Estates, her rent has been raised twice recently. She said he’s worried her time in Lake Bradford Estates may be coming to an end.

“I don’t wanna go. I’m not gonna go without a fight,” she said.

Homeowners and renters met with leaders from Manufactured Housing America on Sunday to share stories of dealing with alleged poor living conditions, rent increases, and eviction threats at the Tallahassee mobile home park.

Nicole Soza, MHAction’s Florida Community Organizer, said her organization will help residents take actions that will “ensure the affordability and safety of their park.”

“I think it’s important to have them all at the meeting because that way they can all listen to each other’s stories, build relationships and build power in numbers to fight back,” said MHAction’s Florida Community Organizer Nicole Soza.

Homes of America owns Lake Bradford Estates and homeowners allege the park violated protections outlined in the Mobile Home Act by increasing the rent they pay for their lots twice in a calendar year.

Payne-Powell said she has refused to pay the new, $750 lot rent because she has no other choice.

“I’m waiting for an eviction notice so I can take it to court. I have to. I have to fight,” Payne-Powell said.

WCTV has previously reported on the conditions at Lake Bradford Estates, from sewage in one resident’s bathtub, to roaches in another couple’s bed sheets.

Soza said MHAction plans to compile residents’ complaints and submit them to the Department of Health and Code Enforcement. She also hopes to organize meetings between residents and local legislators and officials.

WCTV reached out to Lake Bradford Estates mobile home park and an employee told us they will not provide a statement in response to resident concerns.

