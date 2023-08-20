Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires

“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders,...
“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders, event producers and others to raise awareness and money for victims of the deadly wildfires.(Maui Ola)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Gray News) – A concert Sunday in Hawaii is being livestreamed to raise money for the Maui communities affected by the deadly wildfires.

WATCH LIVE HERE: The concert starts at 6 p.m. HT (noon ET).

“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders, event producers and others to raise awareness and get financial support from local, national and international audiences.

Organizers said on the benefit’s website that another part of the mission is to use music as a part of the healing process. Artists and professionals involved are donating 100% of their efforts.

“So many ‘ohana have been tremendously impacted by the tragic wildfires,” said community leader Tiare Lawrence, who manages the popular social media account Kākoʻo Haleakalā. “Maui Ola is a beautiful way for their urgent needs to be met. We feel the aloha that has gone into this effort.”

Musicians scheduled to perform include Kolohe Kai, Hawaiian Style Band, Pure Heart, Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm, Paula Fuga, Kimie Miner, Anuhea, Del Beazley and the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. Several other musicians and cultural practitioners with meaningful ties to Maui are also set to participate.

Organizers said all proceeds will go toward the communities through donation portals, including Maui United Way, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiʻi People’s Fund and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

For more information and to donate, visit mauiola.org.

“Everyone has an important and worthy contribution in our collective effort to bring comfort to our families on Maui,” said Zachary Lum, co-producer and executive director of Kāhuli Leo Leʻa. “In normal circumstances, the production and creative media industries are usually synonymous with entertainment. But in times of need, we have a very different contribution - we deliver urgent messages quickly and broadly.

“In the case of Maui Ola, our message is ‘support Maui,’ and we aim to deliver it worldwide.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Corry Tanner mugshot, crime scene on Fred George Road (8/17/23).
Suspect arrested in deadly attack on Fred George Road in Tallahassee
FHP responding to plane in Ochlockonee River.
Plane goes down in Ochlockonee River near Wakulla
Thomas County Central Head Coach Justin Rogers hoists "The Bucket" after the Yellow Jackets...
Football Friday Night: Replay and Scores (8/18)
Thomas County Central shuts out Cairo in season opener, WCTV Game of the Week
Thomas County Central shuts out Cairo in season opener, WCTV Game of the Week

Latest News

WCTV has previously reported on alleged poor conditions, rent increases and eviction threats at...
Lake Bradford Estates residents meet to share stories, plan action steps
WCTV has previously reported on alleged poor conditions, rent increases and eviction threats at...
Lake Bradford Estates residents meet to share stories, plan action steps
Morgan said it’s important to remember the three, three, three rule.
Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on how to acclimate a shelter dog
Morgan said it’s important to remember the three, three, three rule.
Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on how to acclimate a shelter dog