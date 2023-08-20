Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on how to acclimate a shelter dog

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s Dog Training, stopped by WCTV to share helpful tips on working with a dog adopted from the shelter.

Morgan said it’s important to remember the three, three, three rule. She said it takes roughly three days for a dog not to be in fight or flight mode, three weeks for a dog to start trusting you and three months before you begin to see a dog’s real personality. She said that this can differ with dogs who may have experienced trauma.

Gentry, the pup in the segment, is a pup that is available to be adopted at Tallahassee Animal Services. He is 7 years old and loves kids and other dogs. His adoption page can be found here. All animals looking for their forever home can be found here.

For anyone who has questions for Morgan or is interested in services, click here.

