Nearing record highs much of this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers or storms this afternoon into the early evening as a sea breeze works into the area from the Atlantic, combined with a tropical wave will help keep these showers around, but on an isolated basis for the most part. It has also helped slightly increase humidity—temps in the mid-90s.

A big ridge of high pressure has set up across much of the central/eastern U.S. that is leading to dangerous heat across the middle of the country.

For Florida and Georgia, this week will be hot and mainly dry. Rain chances are not ZERO, but they are very low. Expect a Mostly sunny and dry week with temperatures near 100 each afternoon, which is flirting with record territory.

A pattern shift into next weekend will keep temps in the upper 90s, but an upper-level wave will try to bring a cold front into the southeast sparking most of the wet weather to our north, I will watch as this evolves - as of now I have rain chances 30% Saturday and 40% on Sunday. While that is the highest of the 7-day, it is certainly not widespread rain that is expected as of now.

The Tropics are staying hot.

Hilary is now a tropical storm, but will still bring life-threatening flooding to southern California.

Emily is a tropical storm in the Atlantic and will stay away

Tropical Depression 6 is also wondering out in the Atlantic and will not impact the lower 48

Tropical Storm Franklin is in the eastern Caribbean and will work north bringing heavy rain to DR, 4 to 8″ or more, and gusty winds

A disturbance helping to fuel OUR rain today has a 60% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression next week

Our final tropical wave has a 60% chance of developing in the next 7 days, that is in the eastern Atlantic near Africa

NONE OF THESE POSE A RISK TO US

