Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin named in the Atlantic

Tropical Atlantic satellite (8/20/2023)
Tropical Atlantic satellite (8/20/2023)(College of DuPage, NOAA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) - After more than a month without a newly named tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Sunday that they issued the first advisories for Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Storm Franklin.

NHC Tropical map (as of 8/20/23)
NHC Tropical map (as of 8/20/23)(National Hurricane Center)

This announcement comes on the heels of Tropical Depression Six forming on Saturday near the Leeward Islands. The NHC’s forecast showed that TD6 would be short-lived as it crossed over the chain of islands.

None of the aforementioned storms are forecasted to impact the U.S.

Should another storm form, the next name on the list is Gert.

