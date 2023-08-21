BREAKING: Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital early Monday morning.

Tallahassee Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and Fourth Avenue.

TPD said there is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No arrests have been made and police are urging everyone to use caution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

