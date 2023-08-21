Dry and hot Monday, much of the same throughout the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The story this week will be hot and dry. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s throughout the week, flirting with record-high temperatures.

Rain chances will be minimal throughout the week as well. The next best chance of rain will hold off until Sunday as a cold front surges south.

Tropics are heating up. Currently, we have Tropical Storm Franklin, Gert and Emily. None are expected to hit the lower 48. Franklin will bring very heavy rain and gusty winds to Hispaniola. Click here for a look at the path of each storm.

