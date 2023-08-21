Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Everyone wants to win a state championship, and few teams have come closer to winning one than Florida High. The Seminoles have played for two state titles since 2019, including last year, when they fell to Cocoa in the 2S state title game.

Like anything, the more you do something, the more experience you get, and Florida High head coach Jarrod Hickman hopes all those chances will pay off. The Seminoles are still a very talented team even after losing a lot of talented seniors. Their quarterback is back, and Florida State commit Micahi Danzy and Clemson commit Ashton Hampton, big two way guys for the Seminoles.

Now, it’s just about taking things one day at a time until they reach that ultimate goal.

“Last year’s team was remarkable in everything we did, and we didn’t feel like we lost it, we ran out of time,” said Hickman. “Maybe this year’s team can add a little bit of extra time and try to finish. The guys that are coming back, we can understand the expectations they provide for us, but it’s also about the new guys with their opportunities. Every year, when those guys can understand the level we need to play at and fill those roles of the guys that left, you feel like you have a good football team.”

The Seminoles have a test right out of the gate, as they’re at Trinity Catholic on Friday, a team that was also a state runner-up. The Celtics played for the 1S state title last season.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.