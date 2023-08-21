Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience

Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Everyone wants to win a state championship, and few teams have come closer to winning one than Florida High. The Seminoles have played for two state titles since 2019, including last year, when they fell to Cocoa in the 2S state title game.

Like anything, the more you do something, the more experience you get, and Florida High head coach Jarrod Hickman hopes all those chances will pay off. The Seminoles are still a very talented team even after losing a lot of talented seniors. Their quarterback is back, and Florida State commit Micahi Danzy and Clemson commit Ashton Hampton, big two way guys for the Seminoles.

Now, it’s just about taking things one day at a time until they reach that ultimate goal.

“Last year’s team was remarkable in everything we did, and we didn’t feel like we lost it, we ran out of time,” said Hickman. “Maybe this year’s team can add a little bit of extra time and try to finish. The guys that are coming back, we can understand the expectations they provide for us, but it’s also about the new guys with their opportunities. Every year, when those guys can understand the level we need to play at and fill those roles of the guys that left, you feel like you have a good football team.”

The Seminoles have a test right out of the gate, as they’re at Trinity Catholic on Friday, a team that was also a state runner-up. The Celtics played for the 1S state title last season.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corry Tanner mugshot, crime scene on Fred George Road (8/17/23).
Suspect arrested in deadly attack on Fred George Road in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Tropical Atlantic satellite (8/20/2023)
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin named in the Atlantic
WCTV has previously reported on alleged poor conditions, rent increases and eviction threats at...
Lake Bradford Estates residents meet to share stories, plan action steps

Latest News

Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience
Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Football Friday Night Play of the Week: August 18th, 2023
Thomas County Central Head Coach Justin Rogers hoists "The Bucket" after the Yellow Jackets...
Football Friday Night: Replay and Scores (8/18)
Thomas County Central shuts out Cairo in season opener, WCTV Game of the Week
Thomas County Central shuts out Cairo in season opener, WCTV Game of the Week