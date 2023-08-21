Near record high temperatures over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hot and dry for much of the forecast!

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s for much of this week.

Rain chances will range from 10 to 20% throughout the week. I am expecting most spots not to see a drop this week. With the dry and hot weather, fire danger will be something to keep an eye out for later this week. The majority of our reporting stations are well below average for rainfall during the month of August.

Temperatures are also above average for the month, August 2023 is on pace to become the warmest month in Tallahassee History. The previous record was set back in 2015, 86.5 degrees. So far this month the average temperature is 86.4 degrees. The next several days will help to keep us on record pace with highs in the upper 90s.

Tropics are heating up, but not around us:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring heavy rain to Texas tomorrow, no land impacts to us

Tropical Storm Franklin is going to bring heavy rainfall to Hispanola, along with tropical-storm-force winds

Tropical Storm Bert will weak and stay in the Atlantic

Post-Tropical Storm Emily will continue to weaken and stay in the Atlantic

Another tropical wave off the coast of Africa will likely develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days

Despite all this activity, NOTHING TROPICAL is expected to impact us over the next 7 days.

