Tropics heating up heading into late August

Hurricane season peaks in September
Latest in the Tropics
By Austin Lowe
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane season is ramping up heading into the peak of hurricane season. There are currently three named storms. Hilary is a tropical storm bringing very heavy rainfall to southern California. In the Atlantic Tropical Depression Six is moving slowly and is expected to be a remnant low by Monday. Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Emily developed on Sunday and will be around for a few days.

Tropical Storm Emily

Tropical Storm Emily is moving northwest at 10 mph and winds are 50 mph as of the Advisory. Emily is expected to remain a tropical storm and is expected to gradually weaken as it moves northward through midweek due to the strong Azores High. No Impact to land is expected.

Emily Track
Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin is moving west-northwest at 14 mph 280 miles southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico and has winds of 45 mph as of the Sunday evening advisory. While Franklin is expected to remain a tropical storm with winds up to 60 mph in the short-term, excessive rainfall is expected for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti late Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall estimates of four to eight inches, with isolated totals over ten inches possible. Given the weather pattern next week, Franklin should stay away from the United States once it moves north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Franklin Track
Franklin's Track
Rainfall for Hispaniola
Other Areas of Interest

The brief rain showers and storms from Sunday were enhanced by a tropical wave that passed to the south. While no major impacts are expected on land, those heading to the Gulf on Monday may notice choppier waters. Winds are expected at 20 to 30 knots in the Central Gulf, closer to shore 15 to 20 knots are expected. e height 3 to 5 feet with choppy waters.

Latest Tropical Outlook
By late Tuesday, the low may be organized enough to be classified as a tropical depression or tropical storm. This would bring some MUCH-NEEDED rainfall to southern Texas, which is currently under a severe drought.

Futurecast Western Gulf
Drought Monitor Texas
Hilary

Although this storm is not in the Atlantic, it still brought major headlines to the country. Tropical Storm Hilary is continuing to bring heavy rain. While folks in San Diego did not end up with a lot of rain folks north of the San Bernardino and San Gabriel Mountains have been hit the hardest so far with rain totals over four inches.

California Rain
Hilary is rapidly losing its tropical characteristics but may still bring some heavy rain through early Monday morning.

Future Rainfall
Bottom Line

While there is a lot of commotion in the Atlantic right now, outside of some rainfall from the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, nothing in the Basin is expected to make an impact on the lower 48 over the next several days.

It is important to stay prepared heading into hurricane season. Head to our Hurricane Headquarters page for the latest tracks, conditions, and information in the tropics.

