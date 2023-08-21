What’s Brewing - FAMU Grape Harvest Festival
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU’s annual Grape Harvest Festival is Saturday, August 26 at FAMU’s Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research.
The festival is celebrating agricultural discovery in recognition of FAMU’s role as a national leader in viticulture research.
The event is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants for fun, food, and fitness.
The festival start at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
To register and for more information visit FAMU’s website.
