What’s Brewing - FAMU Grape Harvest Festival

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU’s annual Grape Harvest Festival is Saturday, August 26 at FAMU’s Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research.

The festival is celebrating agricultural discovery in recognition of FAMU’s role as a national leader in viticulture research.

The event is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants for fun, food, and fitness.

The festival start at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

To register and for more information visit FAMU’s website.

