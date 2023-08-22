Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool

By Molly Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a crowded pool - and eight candidates are hoping to make a splash Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

But the biggest challenge - will they be able to outshine the man who’s not even in the room?

Donald Trump is skipping the debate stage, opting instead to air a pre-taped interview to compete in the time slot.

“Kind of bummer. But this way it will give us a chance to see everybody else,” said Republican voter Bob Willis. “He would definitely suck all the oxygen”

Willis drove from Indiana to get in on the action.  While Trump is his guy, he’s keeping an open mind.

“My number two pick is Vivek. I think he’s fantastic,” said Willis. “He’s young. He’s vibrant. He’s got some excellent ideas. And he reminds me of a young Trump”

Vivek Ramaswamy is experiencing a surge in the polls - inching into the number three spot in recent weeks.

Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says no matter their ranking, all 8 hopefuls face the same challenge.

“How these candidates try to differentiate themselves from one another and how they try to differentiate themselves from Trump. They’re going to be very careful in talking about Trump.”

The two-hour live debate will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in for the Georgia election fraud indictment Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in early morning shooting near Bainbridge Road and 4th Avenue
Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Amazon fulfillment center
Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center now in operation, according to spokesperson
'I'm upset:' Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
‘I’m upset:’ Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
Corry Tanner mugshot, crime scene on Fred George Road (8/17/23).
Suspect arrested in deadly attack on Fred George Road in Tallahassee

Latest News

8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool
He has said he sees little upside in joining them on stage. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, ABC, NBC, THE...
Trump's rivals to face off without him at GOP debate
Florida leads nation in 2023 hot car deaths.
Florida leads nation in 2023 hot car child deaths
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
Free Disney World passes are latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees