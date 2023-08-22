CPRB policy changes up for discussion at Tallahassee commission meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city commissioners are set to take up proposed changes to the Citizens Police Review Board as the group’s future remains in limbo.

An item listed on Wednesday’s consent agenda reflects the approval of revisions to CPRB policies and procedures. After first being posted early this week, it was “pulled from consent,” meaning it will be voted on separately, with an opportunity for discussion when the commissioners meet.

The board has not convened since December 2022, as it found itself in the spotlight after a previous member came under scrutiny and was ultimately removed in relation to a sticker reportedly seen on a mug she brought to a meeting. It reportedly read “abolish police.”

In March, the City of Tallahassee began seeking more applicants for the board, which currently has four members listed online, along with five vacancies.

Now, nearly three years into its initial creation, the Citizens Police Review Board faces what could be some of the most significant policy and procedure changes seen since it formed.

In an email, City Attorney Cassandra Jackson told WCTV the proposals came about because “the Board members have repeatedly asked this office and the Inspector General at meetings about the extent of their authority. The clarifications, if adopted, will allow the Board to focus on the very meaningful work that the ordinance authorizes them to do.”

What’s Being Proposed

The CPRB’s policies and procedures are laid out in a 10-page document that was originally approved September 23, 2020, according to online records. An attachment in the commission’s agenda item reflects proposed changes in red text.

One section would clarify that the board does not have the authority to ”review or recommend modifications to the duties and responsibilities of the CPRB as set forth in City Ordinance No. 20-0-31, issue press releases or public statements, call special sessions, determine or review [Tallahassee Police] Department budget, implement Department policies or procedures, review or negotiate Department contracts or collective bargaining agreements, hire or promote officers.”

A later proposed section places additional language in member requirements, that appears to address expectations that members remain impartial.

“Members shall conduct themselves in an unbiased manner in fact and appearance, meaning each member must remain impartial, fair, and objective in both how a member conducts themselves during the CPRB meetings and in all issues and decision making that come before the CPRB,” the new section reads.

Additional sections would clarify how frequently the board is allowed to meet and notes that the CPRB’s duties and responsibilities will remain limited in scope unless otherwise authorized by the city commission.

Another proposal adds that members and the CPRB chair should avoid community outreach “on behalf of the CPRB.”

“Community outreach includes, but is not limited to, distributing flyers in the community, creating social media accounts, creating internet domains, or creating board or board member email addresses. The CPRB should rather be dedicated to performing the specialized duties stated in these policies and procedures and the City Code,” the proposed changes read.

When it comes to public comment, a proposed change to the policy reinforces a three-minute time limit.

“The purpose of the limit is to have a reasonable amount of time for public comment and adequate time for the Board to engage in its deliberations. The time limit facilitates public decorum,” the city attorney wrote.

She also provided a response about the language for public statements and community outreach when it comes to CPRB members.

“If adopted, the clarifications will focus the Board’s time and attention on the deliberative policy-review duties that it was created to perform,” Jackson wrote.

In response to the proposal, and ahead of the commission meeting, former member Barry Munroe told WCTV he worries the changes would reduce the board’s power.

The full document with proposed changes can be viewed above or here.

CPRB’s History

According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the CPRB’s purpose is to “foster transparency, enhance communication, and ensure a relationship of trust and respect between the Tallahassee Police Department and the community.”

It’s designed to be made up of a panel of “unbiased” citizens to review completed Tallahassee Police Department internal affairs reports, cases, and issues relating to law enforcement “that are of importance or of interest to the community and the City, and to increase and demonstrate police accountability and credibility with the public.”

The creation came on the heels of several officer-involved shootings in the capital city. When the city commission voted to approve the board’s creation, some commissioners noted that citizens had been asking for an independent group to review cases for nearly a decade.

Members were appointed at the beginning of 2021. WCTV covered the board’s first-ever meeting in March 2021, as they were tasked with tackling cases dating back to 2019.

Up until it could no longer reach a quorum, the board met on the first Thursday of every month.

Cup Controversy

The end of 2022 brought with it some major shakeups to the board which impacted its ability to function.

During a regular commission meeting in October 2022, an incident was discussed in which then-member Taylor Biro was accused of bringing a cup to a meeting “that said ‘f the police’” according to Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Later accounts from Biro and board members indicated the sticker said “abolish police.” Biro was removed from the board and later filed a lawsuit saying the sticker was protected as free speech.

Several CPRB members pushed back on Biro’s removal, while those who supported ousting her argued members are expected to be unbiased and act fairly.

A judge sided with the City of Tallahassee and dismissed Biro’s first amendment lawsuit in March 2023. Biro’s attorney later filed an amended lawsuit, which the city also fought a month later. The litigation is ongoing, according to online records.

Speaking with WCTV on Tuesday, Biro expressed disappointment in the policy changes that are being proposed, saying she worries they will impact future members’ ability to “communicate effectively with the public.”

Board in Limbo

With Biro’s removal, and two other members not being reappointed, the board has been without the positions it needs to meet membership requirements.

The city began taking applications for CPRB in March and closed applications in May. Members typically serve a three-year term and are limited to serving three terms, according to the city’s website.

WCTV has reached out to the Inspector General’s office for updates on the process to fill the CPRB’s five listed vacancies. We will add that information to this story when we learn more.

