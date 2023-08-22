Florida A&M continuing to work on themselves as fall camp rolls on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - College football will be back in less than two weeks, and Florida A&M has a big one right out of the gate, as they face Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Game planning for the Tigers hasn’t started just yet, right now, the Rattlers are still continuing to focus on themselves.

For head coach Willie Simmons, this is the most important part of camp. They still have a chance to work on their fundamentals, and to get themselves better before they even start to focus on what’s ahead. They do that, and coach says everything else will take care of itself.

“For us, it’s about getting a generation of kids who are used to instant gratification, used to not having to work for things to understand the process it takes to be a champion,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone says it, they say it in a different way, but for us that process is being where our feet are, focusing on the details, and doing what we have to do to get our attitude, our mindset and if we continue to do that over the course of 12 more days, the rest of the season, I think our dreams will come true.”

Coach telling us Thursday is when they’ll start to switch gears and work on game planning for that matchup with Jackson State, and good for FAMU, Jackson State has a week zero game. They play Saturday, so the Rattlers with a chance to see what the Tigers have before that match-up in Miami September 3rd.

