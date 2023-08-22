Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida A&M continuing to work on themselves as fall camp rolls on

Florida A&M continues to work on themselves as fall camp rolls on.
Florida A&M continues to work on themselves as fall camp rolls on.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - College football will be back in less than two weeks, and Florida A&M has a big one right out of the gate, as they face Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Game planning for the Tigers hasn’t started just yet, right now, the Rattlers are still continuing to focus on themselves.

For head coach Willie Simmons, this is the most important part of camp. They still have a chance to work on their fundamentals, and to get themselves better before they even start to focus on what’s ahead. They do that, and coach says everything else will take care of itself.

“For us, it’s about getting a generation of kids who are used to instant gratification, used to not having to work for things to understand the process it takes to be a champion,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone says it, they say it in a different way, but for us that process is being where our feet are, focusing on the details, and doing what we have to do to get our attitude, our mindset and if we continue to do that over the course of 12 more days, the rest of the season, I think our dreams will come true.”

Coach telling us Thursday is when they’ll start to switch gears and work on game planning for that matchup with Jackson State, and good for FAMU, Jackson State has a week zero game. They play Saturday, so the Rattlers with a chance to see what the Tigers have before that match-up in Miami September 3rd.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in early morning shooting near Bainbridge Road and 4th Avenue
Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Amazon fulfillment center
Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center now in operation, according to spokesperson
'I'm upset:' Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
‘I’m upset:’ Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
Corry Tanner mugshot, crime scene on Fred George Road (8/17/23).
Suspect arrested in deadly attack on Fred George Road in Tallahassee

Latest News

Rose City Rivalry: Thomas County Central is set to host Thomasville in WCTV's Game of the Week.
Game of the Week: Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs set for another Rose City Rivalry
The Florida High football team looks to take advantage of their experience this season.
Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience
Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience
Florida High football looks to take advantage of experience
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Football Friday Night Play of the Week: August 18th, 2023