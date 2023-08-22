Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Gadsden County court records at center of data breach

It is unclear how many people are impacted
Data breach of Gadsden County court records
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County court records are at the center of a recent data breach.

According to the second judicial circuit, some records did contain personal information, but only Gadsden County court records were affected.

The full extent of the breach is still under investigation. WCTV is trying to learn more about how it was discovered, how many people have been affected and what steps those impacted should take next. We’ll share more information when we get it.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corry Tanner mugshot, crime scene on Fred George Road (8/17/23).
Suspect arrested in deadly attack on Fred George Road in Tallahassee
Woman injured in early morning shooting near Bainbridge Road and 4th Avenue
Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Tropical Atlantic satellite (8/20/2023)
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin named in the Atlantic
WCTV has previously reported on alleged poor conditions, rent increases and eviction threats at...
Lake Bradford Estates residents meet to share stories, plan action steps

Latest News

Something Good - Tallahassee teen hands out backpack with supplies to homeless
Something Good - Teen hosts Backpacks for the Homeless Service Day
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Woman injured in early morning shooting near Bainbridge Road and 4th Avenue
Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee
Florida leads nation in 2023 hot car deaths.
Florida leads nation in 2023 hot car child deaths