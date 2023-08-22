Gadsden County court records at center of data breach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County court records are at the center of a recent data breach.

According to the second judicial circuit, some records did contain personal information, but only Gadsden County court records were affected.

The full extent of the breach is still under investigation. WCTV is trying to learn more about how it was discovered, how many people have been affected and what steps those impacted should take next. We’ll share more information when we get it.

