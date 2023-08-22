Game of the Week: Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs set for another Rose City Rivalry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Rose City Rivalry is set to take place again this Friday night between Thomasville and Thomas County Central.

TCC beat Thomasville 31-0 last season, so they come into the rivalry with the bragging rights.

The Yellow Jackets head into week two facing another rival after beating Cairo in a shutout victory last Friday.

Turning over each week facing a team you have a history with could be a challenge for other teams but TCC wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It makes it fun though, because you’re in Cairo and then you’ve got the big one this week,” Coach Justin Rogers said. “You’re going to have Bainbridge the next week and then Brooks the next one. So you have four in a row of south Georgia rivals. And it keeps you on your toes which is good.”

Thomasville is coming into week two 1-0 after they defeated Brooks County 48-20.

They have been preaching physicality as their message heading into the game. Head coach Jonathan DeLay felt like that was something his team lacked in during the 2022 showdown.

“You always want to win this one because it’s your neighbor and these kids hang out together,” head coach Jonathan DeLay said. “They’ve grown up together and now they get to play one another, on a Friday night for real. Last year, I believe it was 31-0. And we don’t want that to happen again.”

