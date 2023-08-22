Tell Me Something Good
‘I’m upset:’ Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down

By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he plans to make changes at Gene Cox Stadium, after Friday night’s football game was shut down at halftime.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of shots fired at the Leon vs. Rickards football game. Officials said a person was rumored to be in possession of a gun, leading to people running out of the stadium.

“The bottom line is that it’s unacceptable, and I’m upset,” said Hanna. “We have zero tolerance for violence in our schools and at our events, so if you want to cause problems, go someplace else.”

LCSO said deputies did not hear any shots fired at the stadium, but a joint decision was made with the school district to stop the game for safety.

Hanna met with other officials Monday afternoon to discuss possible changes. He said they plan to stop people from gathering in groups inside the stadium and increase security personnel.

Hanna said they have plans to meet with school principals and staff this week to discuss how they can prevent this incident from happening again.

The next game at Gene Cox is set for Sept. 1. Hanna said they are looking to have new procedures in place before that game.

An 18-year old was arrested for disorderly conduct related to an argument. A 15-year old was also detained for having an airsoft gun on his waistband, but he was not charged.

