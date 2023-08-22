The latest series of tropical storms develop at record pace

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tropics are often quiet in July based on research done by the National Hurricane Center, so it was no surprise leaving last month there was no activity. Heading into August the tropics can take a turn quickly and that is exactly what happened.

Emily was the first to develop in a series of tropical storms this past weekend. Emily became a tropical storm at 11:00 AM Sunday, August 22. Tropical Storm Franklin followed six hours later. Once the clock hit midnight, Tropical Storm Gert developed into a short-lived storm.

39 hours after Emily formed in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Harold organized in the Western Gulf of Mexico. Harold became the fourth storm to develop in under two days. The series of tropical storms is the fastest four storms that have developed according to Phillip Klotzbach, a meteorologist and hurricane forecast expert at Colorado State University. Dr. Klozbach is a member of the research team that helps develop the annual Colorado State Univerity.

Tropical Storm #Harold has formed in western Gulf - the 4th Atlantic named storm to form in just 39 hours (#Emily, #Franklin, #Gert). This is fastest time on record for 4 Atlantic named storm formations, breaking old record of 48 hours set in 1893 and equaled in 1980. pic.twitter.com/n3fnzwHvcO — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 22, 2023

We are going into the peak of hurricane season, so the WCTV First Alert Weather Team will be tracking all the changes in the tropics through the end of hurricane season, which runs through November 30th. You can also join Meteoroglost Josh Green and Meteorologist Austin Lowe for a more in-depth look into the tropics during First Alert Daily weekdays at 2:00 PM. Another great resource during hurricane season is our Hurricane Headquarters page.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.