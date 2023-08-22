Tell Me Something Good
The latest series of tropical storms develop at record pace

Hurricane season peaks early September
A look at how things rapidly changed over the weekend in the tropics.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tropics are often quiet in July based on research done by the National Hurricane Center, so it was no surprise leaving last month there was no activity. Heading into August the tropics can take a turn quickly and that is exactly what happened.

Emily was the first to develop in a series of tropical storms this past weekend. Emily became a tropical storm at 11:00 AM Sunday, August 22. Tropical Storm Franklin followed six hours later. Once the clock hit midnight, Tropical Storm Gert developed into a short-lived storm.

39 hours after Emily formed in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Harold organized in the Western Gulf of Mexico. Harold became the fourth storm to develop in under two days. The series of tropical storms is the fastest four storms that have developed according to Phillip Klotzbach, a meteorologist and hurricane forecast expert at Colorado State University. Dr. Klozbach is a member of the research team that helps develop the annual Colorado State Univerity.

We are going into the peak of hurricane season, so the WCTV First Alert Weather Team will be tracking all the changes in the tropics through the end of hurricane season, which runs through November 30th. You can also join Meteoroglost Josh Green and Meteorologist Austin Lowe for a more in-depth look into the tropics during First Alert Daily weekdays at 2:00 PM. Another great resource during hurricane season is our Hurricane Headquarters page.

