Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday

Mario Sailor could be transported from jail to state prison this week
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of robbing and killing a Rickards High School student on his 18th birthday will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court records show Mario Sailor, 20, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the January 2021 murder of Jalen Jones. Sailor was found guilty at trial in March.

Jones was found dead behind the Shell gas station at the corner of Capital Circle and Woodville Highway on January 26, 2021. Court records say Sailor discussed plans for the murder on Instagram before it happened.

Jalen Jones was murdered on his 18th birthday in January 2021.
Jalen Jones was murdered on his 18th birthday in January 2021.(Jones family)

