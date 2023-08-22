Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of robbing and killing a Rickards High School student on his 18th birthday will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court records show Mario Sailor, 20, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the January 2021 murder of Jalen Jones. Sailor was found guilty at trial in March.

Jones was found dead behind the Shell gas station at the corner of Capital Circle and Woodville Highway on January 26, 2021. Court records say Sailor discussed plans for the murder on Instagram before it happened.

“Jalen Jones was a loving son, brother, and friend whose life was viciously cut short on his 18th birthday. Because of the defendant’s cold and calculated actions, the State and the victim’s family felt the only appropriate sentence was life in prison. We hope the verdict and sentence provides the family with some measure of closure to continue healing.”

Jalen Jones was murdered on his 18th birthday in January 2021. (Jones family)

