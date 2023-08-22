Near-record heat is sticking around this week, could top at 100 Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week the story continues to be the heat. Our western counties will be under a heat advisory for tomorrow, this may get expanded.

The bottom line is the near-record heat is going nowhere this week.

Into this weekend, believe it or not, we could see the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year with highs near 100 possibly BOTH Saturday and Sunday.

No big chances for rain either for much of this week. Yeah, there will be a few spotty showers or storms, but the chance is about 20%.

Slightly better rain chances by the weekend with “cooler” highs in the mid-90s.

Tropics:

Harold made landfall this morning and brought some much-needed rainfall to south Texas.

Franklin remains a tropical storm and will impact Hispanola through tomorrow as a tropical storm, eventually could strengthen into a hurricane by next week.

A few other areas of interest will likely be no problem for the U.S. at all. But remember, just because it is quiet today, does not mean that things will be the same tomorrow. Peak hurricane season is in early September.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.