Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

