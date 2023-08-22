Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

