Something Good - Teen hosts Backpacks for the Homeless Service Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good shows that kids are kind and amazing.

Kaylin Jon-Louie, 18, hosted her second annual Backpacks for the Homeless Community service day over the weekend! The bags were filled with toiletries, snacks, socks, hygiene products and water.

During the service day, they also fed folks on Tallahassee’s southside.

This isn’t Kaylin’s first time helping out others. She is the executive director of her own non-profit called ‘Kaylin’s Caring Connection’. She started it when she was 17, and has collected and distributed everything from shoes to stuffed animals.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.