Something Good - Teen hosts Backpacks for the Homeless Service Day

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good shows that kids are kind and amazing.

Kaylin Jon-Louie, 18, hosted her second annual Backpacks for the Homeless Community service day over the weekend! The bags were filled with toiletries, snacks, socks, hygiene products and water.

During the service day, they also fed folks on Tallahassee’s southside.

This isn’t Kaylin’s first time helping out others. She is the executive director of her own non-profit called ‘Kaylin’s Caring Connection’. She started it when she was 17, and has collected and distributed everything from shoes to stuffed animals.

