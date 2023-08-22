Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center now in operation, according to spokesperson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amazon is now operating its newly-built fulfillment center in Tallahassee.

A spokesperson confirmed with WCTV Monday that the center received its first product last month. The center is on the Northeast side of town, near the Mahan Drive I-10 interchange.

“I’m certainly proud that it’s in district four, which is which is my corner of the county,” Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said.

Welch told WCTV he’s happy to see a big company like Amazon investing in the capital city and bringing about 1,000 jobs to the community.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is continuing to hire more employees and that pay starts at $16 an hour. Employees also get access to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which gives them pre-paid tuition at Tallahassee Community College.

Some nearby residents have raised concerns about the facility bringing more traffic to the area. District One County Commissioner Bill Proctor said he believes the benefits exceed the negatives.

“There’s a lot of checks that you get for them being here,” Proctor told WCTV. “And I think the checks outweigh the minuses.”

Proctor said he sees Amazon as the first step toward attracting more big-name companies to Tallahassee.

“Once you get that first big domino to go down, who knows what’s gonna happen,” he said.

At last check, there aren’t any jobs listed on Amazon’s website for the Tallahassee location, but a spokesperson said the company will be updating the website as they open new positions. When those jobs do open up, you can find them here.

