Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead in an apartment.
By Chelsea Collinsworth, Emma McSpadden and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead in an apartment.

Police officers were called to a home in Lubbock at 10:37 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl all dead within, KCBD reports.

Police said they believe the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators said the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim dead. The property manager then called police. The bodies of the two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in early morning shooting near Bainbridge Road and 4th Avenue
Woman injured in shooting near Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee
Corry Tanner mugshot, crime scene on Fred George Road (8/17/23).
Suspect arrested in deadly attack on Fred George Road in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Tropical Outlook
Tropics heating up heading into late August
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game
Incident at Rickards-Leon football game causes panic, cancels game

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the border barriers were relocated after allegations they were on...
Border barriers relocated 'out of an abundance of caution,' Abbott says
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug....
A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico
What's Brewing - Tallahassee Beer Festival
What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Beer Festival
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
As Tropical Storm Hilary shrinks, desert and mountain towns dig themselves out of the mud