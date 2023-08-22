Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical storm Harold has made landfall on Padre Island in south Texas according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum winds of 50 mph, well under hurricane force (74 mph) as of the 10:00 AM advisory. Harold is bringing heavy, but much-needed rainfall from Corpus Cristi to Brownsville, Texas.

Rain Totals Texas (WCTV)

Rain totals are expected to reach two to four inches by the end of the day with a few spots higher. This is an area under severe drought and will benefit from the rainfall, although some flooding will be a concern.

Texas Drought (WCTV)

Harold will not bring impacts to North Florida or South Georgia, the storm is moving away from our area.

Tropical Storm Harold Track (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.