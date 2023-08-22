Tell Me Something Good
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island

No impacts expected for Florida or Georgia
Tropical Storm Harold - Visible Satellite From College of DuPage
By Austin Lowe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical storm Harold has made landfall on Padre Island in south Texas according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum winds of 50 mph, well under hurricane force (74 mph) as of the 10:00 AM advisory. Harold is bringing heavy, but much-needed rainfall from Corpus Cristi to Brownsville, Texas.

Rain Totals Texas
Rain Totals Texas(WCTV)

Rain totals are expected to reach two to four inches by the end of the day with a few spots higher. This is an area under severe drought and will benefit from the rainfall, although some flooding will be a concern.

Texas Drought
Texas Drought(WCTV)

Harold will not bring impacts to North Florida or South Georgia, the storm is moving away from our area.

Tropical Storm Harold Track
Tropical Storm Harold Track(WCTV)

