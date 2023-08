TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Beer Festival is Saturday, August 26 at the Donald Tucker Civic Center.

The festival will feature over 70 home brewers and breweries and provide participants 200 different taste samples of beer.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

