Cooking at Noon: Pauletta Malone makes ‘Sensational Vegan Sugar Cookies’

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Follow the video above, or read the recipe below, for Pauletta Malone’s Sensational Vegan Sugar Cookies.

Ingredients:

½ cup vegan butter, slightly soften

1 cup light brown sugar

¼ cup almond milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all- purpose flour

1 ½ tsp cornstarch

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

⅓ cup pure cane sugar, for rolling

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350o and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, cream together vegan butter and light brown sugar using a stand or hand mixer.

3. Add almond milk and vanilla extract, then cream together once more until combined.

4. Add all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Mix until flour is evenly incorporated.

5. Scoop the dough and form a ball. Roll each ball in the pure cane sugar, then transfer to the baking sheet.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until lightly golden.

7. Allow cookies to cool, then enjoy!

For more recipes, you can follow Pauletta Malone on Instagram @pganefoods. You can also look for her on Eyewitness News at Noon twice a month.

