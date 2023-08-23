Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers. (Source: WBKO)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of officers in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

An animal control officer responded and immediately realized the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of one fawn before other officers arrived at the scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The fawns were tended to and given bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and given water to drink through a syringe.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment, the doe is showing improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
'I'm upset:' Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
‘I’m upset:’ Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Amazon fulfillment center
Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center now in operation, according to spokesperson
Police are working to figure out who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run

Latest News

Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco...
Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Samantha Martns of Chicago, stands in front of a cooling station on the concourse of Guaranteed...
Dangerous heat wave from Texas to the Midwest strains infrastructure, transportation