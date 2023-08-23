Tell Me Something Good
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response

Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Teagan Staudenmeier/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home, with witnesses saying they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots fired.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said its people were trying to serve the eviction notice when the occupant began firing in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Witnesses reported that hours into the siege, more gunfire erupted after what sounded like hundreds of shots earlier.

A sergeant leading the eviction notice detail suffered an injury unrelated to gunfire and is doing OK, sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Manko said.

A state police spokesperson said drones were being used. A large number of police and other first responders were at the scene.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

