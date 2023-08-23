If you are looking for cooler weather, there is not much relief on the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another hot afternoon today, that continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances are very low for the next few days, but cannot rule out a shower.

Temps will be near 100 both Saturday and Sunday with again mostly dry skies.

Monday and Tuesday a front will work toward the southeast U.S. bringing better rain chances to the area and hopefully slightly cooler temps.

Tropics

Tropics are not as loud as recent days, but Franklin is the main headline bringing heavy rain to Hispaniola.

Remnants of Harold bringing heavy rain to the southwest U.S.

Remnants of Emily likely to develop into something

Another tropical wave has a small chance of developing in the middle of the Atlantic

It is quiet in the Gulf, but as we know from last weekend things can rapidly change. Peak hurricane season is right around the corner so we will keep our eyes peeled.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.