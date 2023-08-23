Tell Me Something Good
If you are looking for cooler weather, there is not much relief on the way

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
More dangerous heat through the end of your workweek. Only small chances for showers.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another hot afternoon today, that continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances are very low for the next few days, but cannot rule out a shower.

Temps will be near 100 both Saturday and Sunday with again mostly dry skies.

Monday and Tuesday a front will work toward the southeast U.S. bringing better rain chances to the area and hopefully slightly cooler temps.

Tropics

  • Tropics are not as loud as recent days, but Franklin is the main headline bringing heavy rain to Hispaniola.
  • Remnants of Harold bringing heavy rain to the southwest U.S.
  • Remnants of Emily likely to develop into something
  • Another tropical wave has a small chance of developing in the middle of the Atlantic

It is quiet in the Gulf, but as we know from last weekend things can rapidly change. Peak hurricane season is right around the corner so we will keep our eyes peeled.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

