A look inside barbershop conversations on how to steer young people away from violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders called an open conversation about violence on Tuesday, after the football game between Rickards and Leon was shut down at halftime.

“What is causing them to act and react the way that they’re doing?” said Reverend Greg James. That is just one of many questions he wants people in the community to ask themselves.

James said the future of the children is a collective responsibility among adults, and he wants to see people stepping up. “Environment plays a major part,” said James. “But I don’t have to become a product of that environment, if I had the right resources and the right people around me.”

Friday night’s football game ended early, after reports of shots fired and people running out of the stadium. During Friday’s chaos, an 18-year old was arrested and a 15-year old was detained for carrying an airsoft gun. Because of this, James and several other people held a lengthy discussion at Fade Barbershop about the future of young people.

“It’s frustrating to the kids, especially when outsiders cause the game to be canceled,” said Joe Brown, whose son is on the football team at Rickards.

Brown said he was shocked and disappointed by the entire incident. “If you didn’t come to watch the game, why were you there?” said Brown. “Why would you bring your drama and put people’s lives at risk?”

As the conversation continued, James emphasized the need for more role models. He said some kids need to see examples from people who were formerly incarcerated to better understand the consequences associated with violence. “Somebody who’s been down that road needs to be that mentor,” said James.

He and other guest speakers also held a community conversation Tuesday evening at Life Church to carry on the discussion of youth violence.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.