Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a driver who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, officers responded to West Tennessee Street near Nashville Drive just before 12:30 a.m. They discovered a man’s body lying in the roadway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers could arrive.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is now investigating. Police are asking anyone who may have been in that area overnight to reach out to them.

