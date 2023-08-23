Tell Me Something Good
The string of unpleasant heat continues

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
No cool-downs are expected until next week.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week the story continues to be the heat. Our central and western counties will be under a heat advisory today. Actual temperatures will reach near or at 100 degrees with heat index values up to 110.

The bottom line is the near-record heat is going nowhere this week.

Into this weekend, believe it or not, we could see the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year with highs near 100 possibly BOTH Saturday and Sunday.

No big chances for rain either for much of this week. There will be a few spotty showers or storms, but the chance is about 20%.

Slightly better rain chances by next week with “cooler” highs in the mid-90s.

Tropics:

Harold made landfall yesterday and brought some much-needed rainfall to south Texas.

Franklin remains a tropical storm and will impact Hispaniola as a tropical storm, eventually could strengthen into a hurricane by next week.

A few other areas of interest will likely be no problem for the U.S. at all. But remember, just because it is quiet today, does not mean that things will be the same tomorrow. Peak hurricane season is in early September.

