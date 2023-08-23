Tell Me Something Good
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides
Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the capital city that took place just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are dead in what police are investigating as homicides after a shooting on Dade Steet Tuesday night.

The two men were found with gunshot wounds at the 1100 block of Dade Street near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Police Department. One man died on the scene, and the other died after being transported to a hospital, according to TPD.

Evidence markers litter a parking lot outside a recreation center on Dade Street after a fatal...
Evidence markers litter a parking lot outside a recreation center on Dade Street after a fatal double shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)

The shooting occurred north of Florida State University, near the Frenchtown area and the heart of the capital city.

“This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” TPD public information officer Alicia Turner said.

No arrests have been made, according to TPD, but investigators are following leads. No suspect description is available at this time, TPD said.

The scene is active as of 11 p.m., with many officers on hand. Police tape blocked off the recreation center, and about a dozen evidence markers littered the parking lot in front of the building.

Many of the markers were near a silver sedan parked in front of the center that had its doors open. Investigators shone flashlights into the vehicle and surveyed it as they worked.

This is the 15th deadly shooting in Tallahassee this year and the 17th and 18th fatalities from gun violence in the capital city this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

