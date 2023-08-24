Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beginning Saturday, Aug. 26, and ending Friday, Sep. 8, Florida is providing citizens the opportunity to purchase preparedness supplies tax-free.

Items that are tax-free range from common household consumable items to portable generators, and much more in between. Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets are also included.

This is a great opportunity to build or restock your disaster supply kit as we enter an active period in the tropics.

For more information and a complete list of items you can purchase tax-free, click here.

