Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins this weekend

Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins this weekend.
Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins this weekend.(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beginning Saturday, Aug. 26, and ending Friday, Sep. 8, Florida is providing citizens the opportunity to purchase preparedness supplies tax-free.

Items that are tax-free range from common household consumable items to portable generators, and much more in between. Supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets are also included.

This is a great opportunity to build or restock your disaster supply kit as we enter an active period in the tropics.

For more information and a complete list of items you can purchase tax-free, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
Police are working to figure out who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run
The Centre of Tallahassee Mall sold in online foreclosure auction
Centre of Tallahassee auctioned off, sold to lender
A look inside barbershop conversations on how to steer young people away from violence
A look inside barbershop conversations on steering young people away from violence
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola is talking more heat and clues us in on the latest from the tropics.
Rob's Forecast
What's Brewing - Bike Rodeo in Tallahassee
What’s Brewing - Bike Rodeo in Tallahassee
Water to be turned off in Chattahoochee early Thursday for repairs
Officials at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that, by working...
Tallahassee man accused in axe attack, shooting set to have first court appearance Thursday